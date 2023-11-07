Huachuca City Library uses grant funds to help families with diapers, other baby supplies

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Huachuca City Library is now offering diapers to parents at no cost. Once a month, families can request diapers from the town's new diaper bank.

The library received a $4,000 grant from the Arizona Library Association and the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health. Stephanie Fulton, director of the library, said she decided to use the funds for a diaper bank because she knows some parents struggle to afford them.

“It’s all about taking the barriers down. You know barriers to access for whatever it is," she said. "That is what the library is sort of seguing into.”

The program started in October. The first four participants picked up a box of diapers, wipes and an age appropriate book.

“The four parents that filled out the form, they were incredibly grateful," Fulton said. "Even some of the parents that are still working, they’re still struggling. And a lot of our residents here in Huachuca City sometime work two or even three jobs to provide for their families.”

Every second Tuesday of the month, forms will be available at the library for parents to fill out to request the diapers. Fulton said they ask parents for proof of address and check that the child lives with the person filling out the form. She also said the forms tell her what size diapers the child needs and what book level is appropriate for them. The applicant will be notified when to pick up the items, which is typically at the end of the month.

Fulton said the program is open to those who live in Huachuca City, Whetstone and the surrounding communities, but may change depending on funding. The money will fund the program until the end of April. Fulton said people can donate new and unused diapers, wipes and books to the library for this program— which could help extend it.

For more information contact the Huachuca City Library.