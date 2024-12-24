Historic Bisbee Church uses stained glass windows to connect with community

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — St. Patrick Catholic Church was built in 1915, and since then it’s been a place for tourists, worship and the community.

“There's always been a lot of tourists and a lot of a lot of love for this church, especially in Cochise County,” said retired priest, Joseph Saba.

The church here has 600 families as part of its parish. What makes it unique, a place people want to visit, are the stained glass windows. The windows cover over 3,000 square feet and were specifically designed for this building over 100 years ago.

“I really feel that the windows motivate people to be better, people to be more loving, people to care for others,” Saba said

The windows were created in the 1900s, by a designer out of St. Louis, Missouri.

"These windows remind us that we're not alone, that we're accompanied, and that God loves us," said Pastoral Administrator, Tony Underwood. "They bring great comfort, I think, to a lot of people.”

Each window tells a biblical story, including that of Jesus' birth.

“It’s kind of the thing that started all these other windows but all of them are beautiful," Saba said. "It gives people a connectedness to their faith and their long tradition.”

The windows are in the midst of a four-year restoration. Saba says a film, that was placed on the window, was removed from the windows because it caused them to be tinted. They want to preserve the historic nature of the church.

“Just like this church has been here for us, we want to leave a legacy so that this church is here for those that come after us,” Underwood said.

The last phase of the restoration project is to light up the windows at night so they are visible from the outdoors.

