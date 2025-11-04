Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Highway 92 in Cochise County closed following crash near Stump Canyon

ABC15
<p>Police lights</p>
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ — A motor vehicle accident on Highway 92 near Stump Canyon has forced authorities to close the roadway in both directions, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels’ office shared the update Monday afternoon in a Facebook post, advising drivers to avoid the area while crews respond to the scene. Traffic is being rerouted onto Hereford Road, which will serve as the alternate route until further notice.

Officials have not yet released details about the number of vehicles involved or whether there were any injuries. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide updates once the highway is reopened.

Drivers are urged to use caution, expect delays, and plan extra travel time if commuting through the area.

