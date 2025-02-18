Highway 90 back open after fiery crash

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — Highway 90 is back open Tuesday morning after a fiery crash closed it in both directions overnight.

A car caught on fire after two vehicles collided at milepost 300, just south of the Sierra Vista turn off from I-10 towards Whetstone.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says someone was hurt, but haven't been able to provide any more details.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.

