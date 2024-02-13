Gov. Katie Hobbs visits Sierra Vista on Tuesday for a conversation about the state, Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Area Chamber (SVAC) is hosting a conversation with Governor Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, giving residents in the area an chance to hear what the governor's plans are and how the state is doing.

Chamber CEO, Melany Edwards-Barton will sit with Hobbs and ask questions about what's happening at the state level and the issues affecting Cochise County.

According to the registration page for the event: "The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan organization. We provide events such as "A Conversation with the Governor" to allow citizens the opportunity to hear from elected officials."

The event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Buena High School in the Kline Center of Performing Arts.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the program scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should register on the SVAC website before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Chamber said people who don't register won't be admitted, as there are limited seats available.

----

