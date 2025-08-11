Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Girl struck by truck in Sierra Vista while riding her bike to school

A girl in Sierra Vista had to be air-lifted to a Tucson hospital after being struck by a truck while riding her bike to school, Monday morning.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, the girl was crossing Coronado Drive at the intersection of Coronado and Golf Links Road at 7:30 a.m., when she was struck by an adult driving a pickup truck.

The girl was under the truck when emergency services arrived, the news release said. She was removed and transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The girl was wearing a helmet and riding her bike in the crosswalk when she was hit, the news release said.

Sierra Vista Police Department identified the victim as a juvenile, but did not give her age.

