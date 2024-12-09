Fundraiser helps Douglas students stay warm this winter

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the costs of everyday items go up, so does the number of people living without those necessities. The Douglas Business Network is helping provide winter clothing to local kids, through its Seventh annual Douglas Cares Fundraiser.

"The biggest thing that anybody could get from this is just a smile on the kids,” said Douglas Business Network (DBN), Ralph Robles.

This year, 18 students, from K-12 schools in Douglas, received a $130 shopping spree at Walmart. The students were able to purchase new winter clothing and other necessities. Robles says they were things that they wouldn't have gotten if it wasn't for the fundraiser, which is why he wants to increase the number of students they help.

"(I’d like to) see, 50, 100 (kids)," he said. "Just as many as we can.”

Robles says he was a kid who didn't have warm clothing when he was a kid, causing him to not want other children to have that experience.

"We kind of struggle trying to put it on, but this is something more dear to my heart," he said. "I actually want to help the students and get whatever they need to be successful in life.”

More than $1,800 was raised for students from three local schools. Robles says most of the kids were in elementary school and junior high. The money was donated by local businesses and community members. Robles says they were given the opportunity to sponsor a kid for $130.

“It's just nice to see their faces, that they're actually getting something for Christmas,” said property manager for Douglas Reality Group, Daniela Teran.

Despite being in its seventh year, the fundraiser still can't help everyone

“We'd love to give a lot more money to the students and have them get more of what they need,” Robles said "There's a lot of kids that are still out there that probably need help. So, yeah, that's, that's the main objective; getting it bigger, better, help more students out.”

Robles says they will begin collecting money for next year's shopping spree in the summer. Businesses can visit the Douglas Business Network Facebookpage to learn more.

----