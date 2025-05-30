Free fun for all this summer in Huachuca City

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With kids out for the summer, Huachuca City Library is offering a series of free programs for the community.

They range from art activities to summer reading, and they don't cost participants a dime.

This year, the theme for the summer reading program is 'Color Our World'.

“We have a lot that are art-based to match up with our theme,” said Stephanie Fulton, Director of Library and Community Services for the town.

Starting this coming week, the library is offering at least two activities a week for anyone in the county.

“Our philosophy has always been, let's do this for free. Let's give back to the community, give them the opportunities that maybe they don't have. And as we know, in Huachuca City, there is not a lot of opportunity,” Fulton said.

Some of the activities include art classes, a color run, a juggling performance, and a foam party. Fulton says they tried to bring back popular events from last summer, since they were well attended.

“There's absolutely no judgment," Fulton said. "We don't care who you are. We don't care how many of you there are. We just want you to come and have some fun at the library or in Huachuca City.”

Calendar of Events Summer Reading Calender 2025 Final July.jpg The Huachuca City Library is offering free programs to the community this summer. Huachuca City Library Summer Reading Calender 2025 Final June.jpg The Huachuca City Library is offering free programs to the community this summer. Huachuca City Library

In addition to the library's activities, Fulton says they're also operating their snack kit program. This past Tuesday, they started handing out snacks to families for free. Fulton says they are able to do this because of the partnership between the Community Food Bank in Tucson and the Friends of the Huachuca City Library.

“We have seen more people take this up than in the first four weeks of last year's summer. So yeah, that really struck me, and we're only just to Friday now,” she said.

The daily snacks are available to families that ask, and a week's worth of food can be picked up at a time.

"This is an opportunity to make sure that the kids are getting some kind of food,” Fulton said.

For a full list of activities, visit the Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd, in Huachuca City, or check its Facebook page.

The free fun starts Friday night with a free movie, and free food at 6 p.m. at Leffingwell Park, located behind the library.

