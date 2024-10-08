Forty young students visit Fort Huachuca Fire Department for National Fire Prevention Week

FORT. HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters at Fort Huachuca Fire Department say National Fire Prevention Week is one of their favorite weeks this year because they can connect with the community.

“It's about the firemen, getting into the community and getting to know our neighbors,” said Garrison Commander, Col. Mike Childs.

On Tuesday, 40 kindergartners from Colonel Johnston Elementary visited Fort Huachuca Fire Department's Fire Station No. 2. Captain Jason Bryan and other firefighters taught the kids what to do in case of a fire and what it's like being a firefighter.

“I think it's important to inspire that generation through showing them what we do and how we do things,” he said.

The kids learned about fire safety, including the importance of smoke detectors, which is this year's theme for National Fire Prevention Week.

"If we can provide them with the information and their parents with the information, we can try to ... prevent these (fires) from happening,” Bryan said.

Childs says the fort’s surroundings make it extra important for the kids to know what to do in case of a fire.

"We have a real threat out here of fire," he said. "Just knowing that there are these great men and women in our firehouses who are here to protect us, I think that's hugely important.”

The firefighters showed the kids some of the tools they use when putting out fires and clearing areas to prevent fires from spreading.

“We’re serving the public, and we're doing what we need to do...trying to prevent these accidents from happening," Bryan said.

The kids got a chance to test their fire-fighting ability, by taking turns spraying the hose.

"When we have a chance get everybody together; we learn about fire prevention, we learn about those who are here to protect us and keep us safe — all kinds of magic happens here on the fort,” Childs said.

But for Bryan, days like Tuesday aren't just about prevention. He wants to share his passion and the career he's done for over two decades with the next generation.

“Not only do we do we provide the prevention aspect, but I think one of my goals is to inspire the kids," Bryan said. "We want to inspire a generation. We want to show them what we do as firefighters, and inspire them to maybe one day grow up and want to do this job.”

Fort Huachuca will continue to have events throughout the week for National

Fire Prevention Week.