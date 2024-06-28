Fort Huachuca inducts four veterans into Military Intelligence Hall of Fame

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca is the home of military intelligence, making it the perfect place for the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame. The class of 2024 was inducted at Alvarado Hall, Friday morning.

The hall of fame has existed for 37 years, and in that time, they've inducted 292 veterans and civilians.

The Military Intelligence (MI) Hall of Fame was created by the MI Corps of the Army. It recognizes people who have made significant contributions to military intelligence. Nominations are judged by a panel of people affiliated with the military and the chief of the MI corps makes the final decision.

“By inducting these distinguished individuals, we honor their legacy and ensure that the remarkable stories inspire future generations of military soldiers,” said Commanding General of the Intel Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Richard Appelhans.

James McCarl served in the Army for 30 years and then was with the Department of Defense for 13 years. He was one of four inductees this year and says he was surprised to be selected because he didn’t ever think he would.

“I just spent...43 years doing a variety of different jobs, and they were very different, and I was really focused on that more than anything else; and this just sort of came out of the blue for me,” McCarl said.

The inductees will be added to the Hall of Fame display at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence on Fort Huachuca to honor their legacy forever.