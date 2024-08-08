SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN — Thousands of bird watchers visit southern Arizona because of the hard to find species that visit the area, which is why the City of Sierra Vista decided to celebrate their unique visitors.

"This is one of the best birding spots in the United States,” said Co-Director of Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory Tom Wood. "This is a very special place, and that we have something that no one else does."

Sierra Vista is the hummingbird capital of Arizona, and August is a great time to see them in the area as they pass through to Mexico as part of their migration pattern. Which is why the City of Sierra Vista has made this month hummingbird month.

Alexis Ramanjulu Flocking together to support Hummingbird research, tracking in Sierra Vista



“We created this whole month celebrating the hummingbird so there's a little bit of something for everyone and overwhelmingly, people like it," said Library, Recreation, & Cultural Services Manager for the City of Sierra Vista, Emily Duchon. "It's fun.”

Wood says 15 types of hummingbirds can be seen in Sierra Vista, because of the proximity to Mexico and the Sky Islands. He says the birds fly through the area as part of their migration patter.

“The diversity of birds and other wildlife here enhances the quality of life for the residents,” Wood said.

The city decided to celebrate and support these birds, with a hummingbird-themes events all month long and inviting business to think creatively and offer something hummingbird themes.

“We wanted to make this a community celebration so this enables them to get on board with hummingbird month,” said Communications Manager for the City of Sierra Vista, Adam Curtis.

The city and 20 other business are collecting donations and giving some of their profits on humming bird items to Wood’s nonprofit, The Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory.

The nonprofit, focuses on research and tracking hummingbirds. Wood says it's through the tracking they can tell how the animals are doing and the local habitats; like the San Pedro River and Ash Creek Bird Observatory are doing.

"(This initiative) infuses the whole community with the hummingbird month festivities, and enables our partners in the business community and nonprofit community to join in on the fun,” Curtis said.

He says anyone who donates will receive a Hummingbird Hero sticker, and participating businesses have Hummingbird Hero displayed at their business.

Wood says the money will be used to buy a receiving antenna, to track migration patterns of birds.

“They're not cheap, but it's going to be really exciting, being able to track migration in real time,” he said.

August is almost over, but there's still time to become a hummingbird hero, as the city still has some activities left that people can sign up for, and the local businesses still have out their donation jars and they're specially created items for this initiative. A list of the city's activities can be found on their website.