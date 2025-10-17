Fire at Cochise County Jail caused by equipment malfunction

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — This morning, at approximately 9:19 a.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility experienced a reported fire that originated from a malfunctioning door motor within one of the loading areas of the facility. The incident was quickly identified by staff as an electric door motor that caused a significant amount of toxic smoke to fill the loading area and hallway toward the kitchen. The situation was mitigated by detention staff and the Bisbee Fire Department, who immediately followed emergency procedures to ensure the safety of all inmates and personnel.

The facility was placed on lockdown as staff conducted safety checks in and around the immediate location. Damage was limited to the affected door system and the surrounding area. There were initially three kitchen workers, two inmates, and one Detention Officer injured and/or suffering from smoke inhalation and additional minor injury. Since the time of the event and preliminary investigation, there are six additional Detention staff members suffering from the effects of the toxic smoke, and they are being triaged for any serious repercussions.

The initial assessment by maintenance personnel and fire investigators determined that the fire resulted from an electrical malfunction in the door motor mechanism. Repairs are underway, and the area remains temporarily restricted until all safety inspections are complete.

Without dedicated funding or broader support for long-term facility solutions, progress toward correcting serious deficiencies has been severely limited. The Sheriff’s Office has repeatedly identified and documented critical issues, emphasizing the urgent need for modernization and investment to maintain compliance, safety, and operational integrity.

Sheriff Dannels stated, “Our detention staff responded quickly and professionally to prevent what could have been a much more serious situation. Their actions reflect the training and commitment we expect in emergency circumstances. That said, the deplorable conditions at a forty-year-old facility that for years we have been applying band-aids to challenges that require surgery. Maintenance isn’t modernization, and we are well past the point where temporary repairs can meet permanent needs. Real safety requires real solutions, and we look forward to the solution soon!”

The Cochise County Jail, constructed in 1985, continues to face ongoing maintenance challenges due to the age and condition of the facility. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining safety and security despite the limitations of the current infrastructure. Long-term facility improvement and modernization continue to be a priority for the Sheriff’s Office and County leadership. Commander Kenny Bradshaw said today, “This incident underscores the urgent need to address the aging systems within our jail, and we are working with County officials to find viable solutions that ensure safety for our inmates, staff, and the community.”

