Federal funding secures $20 million for connector road in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The federal government has allocated $20 million for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to build a four-lane connector road linking State Route 80 to a new commercial port of entry in Douglas.

The funding, secured by U.S. Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, will allow ADOT to construct the full configuration of the road as originally envisioned by the agency and its partners.

"This is a win for Arizona," Governor Katie Hobbs said. "Cross-border commerce is vital to our state's economy, and this new infrastructure will bolster trade and strengthen Arizona's competitiveness. I am grateful to Senators Kelly and Gallego for securing this funding."

Kelly emphasized the project's connection to broader infrastructure improvements across the state.

"Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're building a new commercial port in Douglas that will bring more trade and economic development to southern Arizona, while increasing border security," Kelly said. "This connector road will help move goods efficiently, reduce congestion, and make travel safer for the families and workers who rely on it. I was proud to secure this funding and look forward to seeing it support local businesses and Arizona's growth for years to come."

Gallego highlighted the importance of supporting border communities with adequate infrastructure.

"Our ports of entry are critical drivers of Arizona's economy, and a new commercial port of entry in Douglas will drive even greater cross-border traffic. Border towns like Douglas can't be expected to absorb that traffic without the right infrastructure in place," Gallego said. "I was proud to fight for this funding so we can build the connector road Douglas needs to keep trade moving, strengthen border security, and protect the people who live and work there."

Construction of the new commercial port of entry began in September, located several miles west of the current Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in downtown Douglas. The facility is expected to be completed in fall 2028 and is designed to increase capacity while reducing congestion and safety issues. The new port will also expand commercial vehicle inspection capacity to accommodate increased trade.

ADOT's Douglas connector road project is scheduled to begin in fiscal year 2027.

