Family of Alexander Harris pleading with people to come forward with any information on missing persons case

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For four years, Greg Harris and his family have been looking for his missing son, Alexander Harris.

"I still have recurring nightmares about going to look for him and not being able to find him,” he said.

On June 16, 2021, Greg filed a missing persons report for his son at the Huachuca City Police Department. He says his son told him he was going geocaching in Graham County with some friends.

Greg recalled the friends coming to his home to tell him Alex didn't get in the car with them when they were leaving, due to an argument they'd had. Alex didn't have a permanent address, often living on the streets.

“Unfortunately, everything that we have and all the leads that we have are outside of any area that we're working at,” said Huachuca City Police Department Chief Wyatt Berry.

In 2022, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation. Now, in 2025, the question remains the same— where’s Alex?

“We really never get any definite information," said Alex's mom Deborah Harris. "It's like, it's basically like a cold case, and I feel like nobody cares.”

Shortly after Alex disappeared, members of his family went to the Safford area with pictures of Alex to see if anyone recognized him. Brian Harris, Alex's brother, remembered one person thinking they had seen him, but there were no solid leads.

The family has tried talking with Alex's friends and believes they know what happened, but are afraid to talk to the police.

"(It's been) pretty depressing, because we've heard so many different stories about what happened out there,” Brian said.

Both Cochise and Graham Counties have searched the areas of Alex's last known locations. All that's been found is his cellphone and a vacant campsite.

"We’ve had our search and rescue out there, we have technology involved in this case. Without going into detail, we've interviewed folks, and as of March 29, 2024 it's gone cold,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

The lack of leads and information is causing more questions for the Harris family, and coming up with possible outcomes for Alex.

"I know he's gone, but I just want to know what happened," Brian said. "(Answers would provide) a sense of closure, because there's a small chance that he's out (there). At least then I'd know what happened.”

Deborah says she doesn't think he's in hiding because she says he wouldn't be able to go four years without contacting his dad.

KGUN 9 obtained a copy of CCSO’s investigation report, and it shows a new detective was assigned to the case— the same day I spoke with Dannels for this story.

“The biggest thing now is to keep refreshing the case and not forget it. If you forget it, sadly, it goes away,” Dannels said.

Now, he and the family are hoping someone steps up with information— some kind of clue that could provide a break in the case.

"How would you feel if it was your son or your brother or your sister?" Deborah said. "I mean, wouldn't you want somebody, no matter what, to come forward?”

Anyone with information about what happened to Alexander Harris can contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. The office's non-emergency number is (520) 803-3550.

“I don't really have any hope, (but) I just have to keep trying, because he's my brother," Brian said. "We're not going to give up until we find out what happened.”

