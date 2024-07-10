Eric Ridenour, defending himself in court for Douglas church arson, rests case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eric Ridenour, the defendant representing himself in the case of the two burned historic churches in Douglas in May of 2023, rested his case without calling any witnesses.

He and the prosecution are expected to deliver closing arguments later Wednesday afternoon.

The court also heard testimony from the pastors of the two churches.

The now-former pastor at St. Stephen's Episcopal, who has since transferred to a church in Mesa, described Ridenour as 'upset' upon finding out the pastor was a gay man with a husband, testifying Ridenour said that went against the Bible.

First Presbyterian Pastor Peggy Christiansen says she did not have any direct contact with Ridenour. Christiansen testified to the trauma of learning the church was on fire.

This is a breaking news story. KGUN 9's Craig Smith will have more from the federal courthouse later today.

RIDENOUR TRIAL COVERAGE FROM TUESDAY, JULY 9:

Prosecutors in Douglas arson case point to homophobic, sexist remarks as motive

Douglas church arson trial continues

RIDENOUR TRIAL COVERAGE FROM MONDAY, July 8:

Trial in church arson case begins with defendant acting as own lawyer

