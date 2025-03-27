Watch Now
Energizing Douglas: Sparking business for local shops, restaurants on G Ave

Posted

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Energize Douglas, a program meant to generate support for businesses in Douglas, holds its first event of the year this Friday at 6 p.m.

The block party will take place on G Avenue between 13th and 14th streets. Ralph Robles, CEO of the Douglas Business Network, and Councilwoman Danya Acosta are putting the event on in an effort to bring support to local businesses and showcase some of Douglas' unique culture.

"As councilmember for the City of Douglas, I feel it's important to form strong connections with the local small business community," Acosta said in a statement to KGUN.

There will also be a car show, entertainment, food trucks and vendors.

"When we talk about border communities. we're really trying to showcase Douglas, so that people know that Douglas is alive; Douglas is kicking; Douglas is open for business. And we want you to come and enjoy our community," Robles said.

Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9.

