Elfrida student facing weapons charges

CCSO says the 17-year-old brought a gun to campus
Cochise County Sheriff's office says the teen was arrested Friday, May 3.
Posted at 7:14 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 22:14:49-04

COCHISE CO, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Valley Union High School student was arrested Friday and is facing weapons charges.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's office, school officials contacted the department about a concerning photo of the student on Thursday.

In it, CCSO says the 17-year-old was holding a handgun on school grounds.

School officials say the teen was suspended that same day for other issues.

Deputies say they went to the boys home on Friday where they found the gun and arrested him.

CCSO says he admitted to deputies that he did have the weapon at school and he wanted to "shoot" another student because they had "beef."

He is being charged with Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and Minor Possessing a Firearm.

He is being charged as an adult and is being held without bond, according to CCSO.

