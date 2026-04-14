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Drive-by leads to crash near E. Busby Dr. and S. Carmichael Ave.

Sierra Vista Police are investigating the incident which also led to officers closing the area off
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Johnny Saldate
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Posted

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting which led to a car crash near E. Busby Dr. and S. Carmichael Ave.

The department says after receiving a call around 3:30 p.m, officers arrived to the scene to find one of the cars involved had crashed.

Officers closed off the area to investigate, reopening it just before 7:00 p.m.

SVPD says more details will be released when available.

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