Disturbing 911 call leads to death investigation in Douglas

On the evening of May 31, a report of a man dragging a woman across a street in Douglas led to a federal death investigation after the woman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

According to the Douglas Police Department, officers responded at approximately 5 p.m. to the area of 22nd Street and Pan American Avenue after receiving a call that a man was dragging a woman across the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man dragging an adult woman across the street. Police said the woman was not breathing when they made contact, prompting officers to immediately begin life-saving measures until Douglas Fire Department medics arrived.

Despite those efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that both the man and the woman were undocumented immigrants. Police said preliminary information indicates there is no evidence of foul play in the woman's death.

The man was taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

The investigation into the woman's death is now being led by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or disclosed the woman's cause of death as the investigation remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

