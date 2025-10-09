Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dead man found in Sierra Vista parking lot

Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A dead man was found inside a parked vehicle located in the 100 block of the Highway 90 Bypass on Tuesday afternoon.

Sierra Vista Police Department officers responded to a welfare check for a person who appeared to be asleep in a vehicle with an open door located in the local Mattress Firm parking lot at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officers immediately began life saving measures, and the man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further details are unavailable until autopsy results are received from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.

