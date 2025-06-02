David Jones resigns from Sierra Vista City Council seat, 6 months after being elected

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Councilman David Jones submitted his resignation last Friday. His last day as a councilman will be June 5.

Officials with the City of Sierra Vista tell KGUN 9 Jones submitted his resignation Friday morning because he's moving outside of Sierra Vista city limits, but staying within the county. He was sworn into the position in January.

The application, for those interested in taking his seat, opens on June 6, and closes on June 12.

City Council is currently in the process of selecting a replacement for William Benning, who resigned in April. Candidates who applied for Benning's seat can apply for Jones' seat, since a selection won't be made on Benning's replacement before applications open for Jones' seat. Whoever takes over will have to run in the 2026 general election to maintain their position.

Current council members will decide who they'd like to interview, from the applications they receive. From there, the council will appoint someone during one of their main meetings.

