Daughters of American Revolution to honor Stradling, founder of Western museums

PATAGONIA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Lady Banksia Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution started in November 2021, and is based in Tombstone. Although they are a newer chapter, they're helping bring national recognition to the area by recognizing a Southern Arizona woman for her historic contributions to the area.

That woman is Anne Stradling, who, in the 1960s, opened the Museum of the Horse in Patagonia, and one in Sonoita. They museums highlighted Western history, cowboys, and all things equine. She had more than10,000 artifacts.

The Lady Banksia Chapter is giving Stradling a Women in History award, after one of their members learned about Stradling's contributions to the area.

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a non-political, nonprofit, worldwide service organization focused on historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

“It's not a an everyday occurrence," said Membership Chair for the Lady Banksia Chapter, Deb Gearty. "The DAR recognizes her as being important in the history of this area, the entire area. I think that's fantastic.”

In addition to the museums, Stradling opened multiple businesses in Patagonia, including a hotel. She established the Anne C. Stradling Equine Foundation to provide scholarships to high school seniors in Santa Cruz County.

The Patagonia Museum and the Bowman Stradling History Center will receive the award and certificates since Stradling died in 1992.

The Lady Banksia Chapter will be presenting the awards on Saturday, at Patagonia Park. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.

This is the first time the chapter is giving out this award, but they hope that is not the last.