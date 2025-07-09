CVMC names interim CEO after Shaun Phillips resigns

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scott Avery has been named the interim chief executive officer for Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC). He replaces Shaun Phillips, who left CVMC in late May.

According to hospital officials, Avery spent nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army, where he served as an aeromedical evacuation pilot and UH-60 Black Hawk test pilot before transitioning into hospital operations. He has held leadership roles across both military and civilian health systems, including four deployments to Iraq, over the last 20 years.

CVMC officials say they are still looking for a permanent CEO. The national search is being done in partnership with the CVMC board of trustees and LifePoint leadership.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

