Crews work on brush fire at the base of Ramsey Canyon in Hereford

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews responded to a brush fire in Hereford, Friday afternoon.

Fry Fire District officials say the fire started on a private residence and burned 3 acres. There were no injuries reported.

Fry Fire District, Palominas Fire District, U.S. Forest Service and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at 1:13 p.m.

Fire crews stopped forward progress of the fire at around 2 p.m. Officials with Fry Fire District say the fire is not out, but crews are remaining on scene because there are concerns with the winds, as they could cause embers to cross over their fire lines.

No evacuations were ordered, and roads remain open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
