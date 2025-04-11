Willcox Theater and Arts adding new building to serve more people

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Willcox Theater and Arts is in the middle of an expansion and renovation project, which will allow it to grow its outreach.

The plan is to build a Cultural Arts and Heritage building that has more space for classes and areas for live performances. Its existing building will also get small upgrades as part of the project.

“Everything we've done in the organization here has been driven by the interests and involvement of the community,” said Executive Director for Willcox Theater and Arts, Gayle Berry.

Berry said they want to add a space for live performances because the city doesn't have a venue for live entertainment.

“We think it's so important for people of all ages, but students in particular, to hear their live music and not just think that music is what you get in your earbuds from your phone,” Berry said.

The new building and the necessary furniture is estimated to cost $3.5 million. Berry said they received $2 million from the economic agency from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The rest of the funding comes from local donations.

“Willcox is a very supportive and generous community, and they have been able to supply most of that," Berry said. "We're still in a fundraising mode.

“If we don't have the full amount when the new construction is open, we will still continue to fundraise, but we will be able to use the facility as it is, it just won't have all of the features that we ultimately want to have in there.”

The plans indicates the space will have rooms for classes and activities, stages and information about the city’s farming and ranching heritage.

“There's no no lack of ideas for what to do," Berry said. "It's just having the right space available to do them.”

The goal is to give people a creative outlet, because there aren't many options locally.

“There's little art available in any of the school systems around and while we would love to change that for all kids, when we have something here that into our really interested in it and a chance to learn,” Berry said.

She says construction is expected to be done in the fall. She's hoping that means they can start using the space my the end of the year.

----