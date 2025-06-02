Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona ends partnership with Douglas Area Food Bank

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every month, the Douglas Area Food Bank has been distributing food to over 600 families in partnership with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. This week, that partnership ended.

"Due to several recent civil rights complaints, we have ended our partnership with Douglas Food Bank effective this week," officials with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona said. "We will continue, however, to serve our neighbors in the Douglas area with two monthly mobile distributions the first and second Mondays of the month, and through our various partner agencies."

The Community Food Bank is continuing to work with other Douglas agencies, including Douglas Arc, Douglas Tabernacle, House of Hope, and Cochise College. The mobile food distributions in Douglas will be at 1300 San Antonio Ave. on the first and second Mondays of each month.

The Douglas Area Food Bank and Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva, found out about the end of the partnership Monday morning.

Grijalva posted the following on Facebook: "After hearing about our community Food Bank earlier, I encouraged Mr. Fimbres to request a donation from the city to purchase food for our community. It will then be placed on the agenda for next week’s city council meeting. This is to ensure our residents have the assurance of having this necessity while this issue hopefully gets resolved soon."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

