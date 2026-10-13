Cochise County to receive funding in fight against West Nile virus

(KGUN) — Cochise County is getting help in its fight to prevent the spread of West Nile virus.

On Tuesday, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of grant funding from Arizona Complete Health. The county expressed gratitude for Arizona Complete Health’s “community partnership and commitment to addressing the needs of rural communities.”

In a statement, county Health Department officials said, “West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause serious illness. Rural residents may face increased exposure through work, recreation, and everyday activities, while damaged screens and standing water can increase risks around the home. Recognizing that some residents face financial barriers to prevention supplies, the Health Department will purchase mosquito dunks, netting, screen repair kits, and insecticides for free distribution in the greater Sierra Vista area.

This initiative combines practical prevention resources with public education and community outreach, helping residents protect themselves and their families at home, work, and outdoors. As a Health Director, the focus is on preventing illness before it occurs by improving access to supplies, increasing awareness, and strengthening community preparedness.”

Officials said residents will be notified when supplies arrive and a free distribution event is scheduled.