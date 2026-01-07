Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating series of animal attacks

Alexis Ramanjulu, KGUN 9
POMERENE/BENSON, Ariz. — Cochise County law enforcement officials announced Wednesday that investigators are actively looking into multiple reports of animals being taken from enclosed yards and later injured or killed in the Pomerene area.

In a press release, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it is treating the incidents seriously and is working to verify factual information related to each report. At this time, investigators have confirmed one act of animal cruelty: a dog was found deceased. Officials said they are coordinating available resources and following established procedures as the probe continues.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to report any suspicious activity, unusual circumstances or other information that might assist investigators. Officials also encouraged pet owners to take extra precautions to secure animals and property while the investigation is ongoing.

Because the investigation is active, the office said it can only release limited details immediately, and other specific information will be shared when appropriate. The release emphasized that investigators are committed to reviewing every credible lead and to determining exactly what occurred.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office or submit tips anonymously.

