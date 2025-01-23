Cochise County Sheriff supports Trump's border security efforts, including sending military members to border

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels says he’s not surprised to see border security efforts taking place, days into the Trump administration.

The recent orders to send 1,500 active duty service members to the southern border is to help current enforcement operations at the border. Southern Arizona, including Cochise County, has yet to see any military members at the border.

"It's not new to have the military on the border in support of our border security mission,” Dannels said.

He says extra support at the border will allow border patrol agents to have more time to be at the border and patrolling.

“(It) gets our border agents that are limited already back in the enforcement mode, back helping us every day out there and doing what they need to do; and that secures this border,” Dannels said.

He says, President Donald Trump reinstating border patrol’s ability to participate in car chases is going to help local law enforcement, especially in a county that sees cars coming through on a near daily basis.

"We're a partner in stopping these dangerous pursuits and a lot of times it's just one deputy and one border patrol agent," Dannels said. "(If an) agent can't chase, guess what, I have a deputy out there by themselves.

"This actually puts us back in partnership again.”

The sheriff’s office has had help from the National Guard, before, which is why Dannels says everyone will benefit from having extra help.

"They'll still play a role for administrative and support. Whether that's camera maintenance, whatever it may be, they're going to be out there supporting those agents and getting those agents back alongside us that we can work side by side,” Dannels said.

The US isn’t the only country on the southern border to have a military presence.

"In Agua Prieta, they are militarized," said Douglas Mayor, Jose Grijalva. "When you cross, they have the military there, and it hasn't stopped us from going over there or them from crossing and then going back.”

The concern for the Douglas mayor is not spreading fear. He doesn't want people to think the City of Douglas is dangerous.

"We respect our men and women in uniform," Grijalva said. "For me, it's not their presence here. It's more of the perception.”

Dannels says it’s unclear if and when service members will be sent to Cochise County.

