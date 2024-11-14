Cochise County Sheriff sees coaching as way to connect with local youth

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels is trading his badge for a whistle in an effort to connect with local kids and provide a safe place for them to go after school.

"Somebody had to help these kids,” he said.

The sheriff coached high school athletes for 26 years, before retiring two years ago. When American Leadership Academy (ALA) opened in Sierra Vista this past fall, he was offered the opportunity to return to coaching; something he couldn’t turn down.

“I'll be honest with you, I missed coaching kids," Dannels said. "I call it therapy, as (I'm) going out there all day long and de-conflicting problems and dealing with issues around the community.”

He is starting with wrestling, coaching both the junior high and high school teams. He’s turning roughly 30 kids into wrestlers, most of whom haven't wrestled before.

“If the kids aren't doing something after school like this, where are they at?," Dannels asked. "We want to make sure they're engaged and they're doing something productive, and they're building their own confidence and courage to be on this mat out here.”

He sees coaching as a way to connect with local youth, and have them interact with law enforcement in a way that builds trust and doesn't require him or his participating deputies to wear a badge.

“This is part of my job as a sheriff, too," Dannels said. "It's working right in the community, and again, working with these kids. And it, to me, is just one of the greatest things. They understand what a sheriff does. They understand what law enforcement are about, and we're building respect between each other every day.”

Having two teams practice at the same time, Dannels called some of his former state-placing wrestlers in for back-up.

"He's very resilient, and he cares about the kids, and that was something that I loved about him as a coach," said former Buena High School wrestler Aysha General, who is now an assistant coach.

Coaching at a new school comes with some challenges. This year, Dannels is grappling with having a safe practice space for the team, while the gym at the school is being built. They are currently using the warehouse behind the sheriff's office's border building, in Sierra Vista. During warmer months, they practice outside.

“We don't have the infrastructure yet," Dannels said. "That's why we're working out of this warehouse right now. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. We'll get through it and they'll be better off when it’s all over.”

Once wrestling season is done, Dannels will coach the school's soccer team.

----