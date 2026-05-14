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Cochise County Sheriff closes Montezuma Pass entrance as crews battle wildfire

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Cochise County Sheriff’s Office
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is closing park entrance at Montezuma Pass due to a reported wildfire.
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UPDATE (2:55 p.m.):

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the fire is called the Yaqui Fire.

It is in Coronado National Monument and is 10 acres, the sheriff's office said.

The office said resources have been ordered and are inbound.

Montezuma Canyon Road is closed from the park boundary to Montezuma Pass.

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The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has closed the park entrance at Montezuma Pass as fire crews respond to a reported wildfire in the area.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels announced the closure Thursday afternoon, stating that the measure is necessary to allow emergency personnel to access the scene. Firefighting crews are currently en route to the location.

Montezuma Pass is a popular overlook and trailhead located within the Coronado National Memorial, south of Sierra Vista.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice to ensure the safety of both residents and first responders. No information has been released regarding the size of the fire or the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.

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