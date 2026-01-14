Cochise County sees job losses, rising unemployment in November

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County lost 200 non-farm jobs over the past year, with unemployment rising to 5.2% in November 2025 compared to 4.4% the previous November, according to new data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The 0.6% decline in total jobs was driven entirely by government sector losses, which shed 200 positions or 1.9% over the 12-month period. Federal employment dropped by 100 jobs, while state and local governments combined to lose another 100 positions.

"The job market has shown some challenges this year, particularly in the government sector," the data reveals.

Private sector employment remained flat overall, with gains in service-providing industries offset by losses in goods production. The private sector added 100 service jobs but lost 100 goods-producing positions.

Manufacturing took the biggest hit in goods production, declining 11.1% year-over-year, while construction and mining jobs held steady. All private sector service gains came from educational and health services, which grew 2.0% with 100 new positions.

Monthly data showed some improvement, with Cochise County adding 100 jobs from October to November 2025. Trade, transportation and utilities gained 100 positions, as did state and local government, while construction and mining lost 100 jobs.

Worker earnings declined despite longer hours. Average weekly earnings fell 1.9% to $1,081.75 in November 2025, even as workers put in more hours - 33.9 per week compared to 32.9 the previous November. Hourly wages dropped 4.8% to $31.91.

Unemployment rates varied significantly across county municipalities in November 2025. Tombstone maintained the lowest rate at 0.4%, unchanged from both September 2025 and November 2024. Willcox had the highest unemployment at 9.5%, down from 9.7% in September but up from 8.0% a year earlier.

Other city unemployment rates included Sierra Vista at 5.2%, Benson at 6.4%, Bisbee at 7.4%, Douglas at 8.3%, and Huachuca City at 9.0%. All municipalities saw unemployment rates decline from September but remain higher than November 2024 levels.

The county's employment challenges mirror broader trends, with Arizona's unemployment rising to 4.3% in November from 3.7% a year prior, matching the national rate of 4.3%.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

