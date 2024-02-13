Cochise County Section 8 Housing Voucher application deadline extended — What you need to know

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Section 8 Housing Voucher application deadline for Cochise County is now extended through March 1 from its original deadline, February 23.

The wait list opened at the beginning of the month after the Housing Authority of Cochise County (HACC) closed it for over four years, citing more families applying than it could serve at the time.

The vouchers, federally funded through the U.S. Department of Urban Development, are used to assist low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities with affordable housing.

All applications must be turned in by 5 pm on March 1 and can be submitted one of the following ways:



Mailed

In-person drop-off

Online

Faxed (520-432-8890)

For any questions, contact the HACC at 520-432-8880 or visit in-person:

Bisbee location

1415 Melody Lane – Building A

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 am–5 pm

Douglas location:

1012 N. C Avenue – Suite 101

Hours: Wednesdays only, 9 am–12 pm & 1 pm–4 pm

