Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Cochise County Search & Rescue crews save two hikers on Tuesday

Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue
Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue
CCSO Search and Rescue helped save multiple hikers on Tuesday, March 5
Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue
Woman rescued on Silver Peak Trail
Posted at 6:33 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 08:40:37-05

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team helped save multiple hikers in dangerous situations on Tuesday, March 5.

The first rescue took place at the Rockfellow Dome in the Dragoon Mountains. CCSO received reports of a 72-year-old man stuck 200 feet down a narrow slot.

Hiker rescue at Rockfellow Dome
A hiker was trapped at the RockFellow Dome in the Dragoon mountains.

Multiple rescue crew members were flown in by a chopper, making their way down to the trapped hiker. Despite unfavorable weather conditions, crews were able to get the hiker to safety; the hiker was fortunately not injured.

That same day, several CCSO Search and Rescue members were called out to the Silver Peak Trail in Portal. The department had received calls of a 67-year-old woman in need of aid. Leaders say the woman had injured her ankle while walking on the trail.

Silver Peak Trail rescue
A woman was rescued on the Silver Peak Trial

Search and Rescue crews worked alongside the Portal Fire Department to stabilize the injury. The hiker was then helped off the trail and back to safety, with help from a Wild Land Fire Crew working in the area.

——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox