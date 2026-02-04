Cochise County loses 200 jobs in 2025, driven by federal government cuts

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County's job market faced headwinds in 2025, with non-farm employment declining by 200 positions or 0.6% compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The losses were concentrated entirely in the government sector, which shed 200 jobs, representing a 1.9% decline. All government job losses occurred at the federal level, where employment dropped 4.5%, while state and local government positions remained stable.

The county's private sector showed resilience, maintaining steady employment levels through December 2025. Private service-providing industries added 100 jobs, a 0.5% increase, which offset the loss of 100 goods-producing positions.

Manufacturing bore the brunt of goods-producing job losses, declining 11.1%, while construction and mining employment held steady. Within private services, educational and health services emerged as the bright spot, adding all 100 new jobs for 2% growth over the 12-month period.

"Job numbers were unchanged in trade, transportation, and utilities; information; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and other services," the data showed.

Wages decline significantly

Workers in Cochise County saw their paychecks shrink in 2025. Average weekly earnings fell to $1,013.19 in December, down 11.7% from the same month in 2024. The decline reflected both reduced hours and lower hourly wages.

Average weekly hours worked dropped to 32.8 from 33.4 the previous year, while average hourly earnings decreased 10.1% to $30.89.

Unemployment rates mixed across region

Cochise County's unemployment rate stood at 4.9% in December 2025, an improvement from November's 5.3% but higher than the 4.3% recorded in December 2024.

The county's unemployment rate exceeded both state and national levels. Arizona's unemployment rate was 4.0% in December, while the U.S. rate was 4.1%.

Local unemployment rates varied significantly across Cochise County communities. Tombstone maintained the lowest rate at 0.4%, unchanged from both November 2025 and December 2024. Willcox recorded the highest unemployment at 9.0%, though this represented an improvement from November's 9.5%.

Other December 2025 unemployment rates included Sierra Vista at 4.7%, Benson at 6.1%, Bisbee at 6.9%, Douglas at 7.7%, and Huachuca City at 8.3%.

