Cochise County libraries offer free digital literacy training to bridge the technology gap

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County residents can now access free digital literacy training through their local libraries, helping bridge the digital divide as more daily tasks move online.

The Northstar Digital Literacy program provides online learning opportunities in essential computer skills, software training, and technology applications for daily life. The service aims to help residents develop skills needed for workforce development, government services, healthcare access, and social activities.

"As work, school and daily tasks shift to online platforms, we're committed to providing education and opportunities to ensure no one falls behind," library officials said.

The training covers three main areas: Essential Computer Skills including basic computer operations, internet navigation, email usage, and operating systems like Windows 10, Windows 11, and Mac OS. Essential Software Skills focus on Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Google Docs. The program also teaches Using Technology in Daily Life, covering social media, information literacy, career search skills, telehealth access, and digital footprint management.

Learners can choose topics that interest them and repeat assessments and training as needed. Self-guided lessons are available online or at local library locations. Some Cochise County libraries offer support for earning Northstar Digital Literacy Certificates, which may benefit job seekers.

The program is available through libraries in Benson, Bisbee, Bowie, Douglas, Elfrida, Huachuca City, Portal, Sunizona, Sunsites, Tombstone, and Willcox. Sierra Vista residents can join through any participating library location or online.

The Arizona State Library makes this service possible, supported by federal Library Services and Technology Act funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Residents without library cards can obtain one at any library location. Full-access cards require photo identification and proof of address, allowing users to check out physical materials and access digital resources. Those primarily needing online resources can apply for an E-Resource card, which provides access to ebooks and research tools but doesn't allow physical checkouts. E-Resource cards can be upgraded to full-access cards at any library location.

Phone applications are available by calling the Library District at 520-432-8937. Staff are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available at local libraries or online at cochiselibrary.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

