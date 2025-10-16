Cochise County drops lawsuit, releases legally redacted NIJO jail report ahead of Nov. 4 election

Cochise County officials announced Friday that litigation over the release of the National Institute of Jail Operations (NIJO) report has been voluntarily dismissed and a legally redacted version of the report has been made public.

Sheriff Mark J. Dannels said the action was taken after weighing the need to protect sensitive jail security information alongside the public’s right to know, and noted the matter had been prolonged.

The redacted NIJO report, released after a year-long legal fight, highlights aging infrastructure and space shortages at the Cochise County Jail, which was built in 1985 and has never undergone major renovation.

Inspectors cited chronic maintenance issues and called a new facility “sorely needed.”

County leaders say they released the report now to inform voters ahead of November’s special election on the jail’s future.

“With the upcoming election and the public’s interest in understanding the conditions and needs of our county jail, it’s time to move forward,” Dannels said. “We are releasing a version of the NIJO report that maintains the legally recognized protections necessary to safeguard the security of our detention officers and the inmates in our care. My duty remains to protect both every single day.”

County Attorney Lori Zucco stressed the release was carefully tailored to comply with Arizona’s public records law while preserving confidentiality where required.

“Our office has carefully reviewed the report to ensure that all redactions comply with Arizona’s public records law and are narrowly tailored to protect the privacy and operational integrity of jail security systems,” Zucco said. “We are committed to maintaining public trust while protecting sensitive aspects of law enforcement operations. The operational integrity and safety of the jail system necessitates heavy redactions, which protects the community and inmates alike.”

Kevin Jamka, president of the Cochise County Deputies Association, praised the decision as a necessary balance between transparency and safety.

“On behalf of the Deputies Association, I want to thank Sheriff Dannels and County Attorney Zucco for standing firm in protecting the safety of our detention officers,” Jamka said. “These men and women face risks every day to keep Cochise County residents safe, and their security must always come first.”

Jail Commander Kenneth Bradshaw added that the redacted report offers the public some insight into operational realities while protecting critical safety details.

“Our detention officers work under difficult conditions every day in a facility that has outlived its intended design. The release of this redacted report gives the public some insight to understanding the operational realities we face while ensuring that critical safety information remains protected,” Bradshaw said.

Officials said the joint action reaffirms the county’s commitment to obeying public records laws while safeguarding privileged, security-sensitive material.

The move comes as voters prepare for a Nov. 4 special election concerning the future of the county’s detention facility; county leaders said the redacted report is intended to give the public information relevant to that vote without compromising jail safety.

The redacted NIJO report is available from Cochise County.

Information about voting in the Nov. 4 special election.

