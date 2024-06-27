Watch Now
Cochise County deputies search for missing Naco woman

CCSO is searching for 62-year-old Sandra lee Bolda
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jun 26, 2024

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding 62-year-old Sandra Lee Bolda.

CCSO says they were called to Bolda's Naco home on Tuesday to do a welfare check by a concerned friend.

Deputies say Bolda was last seen near her home on Monday, June 24th around 1:00 a.m.

They say she is driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 two-door convertible. She was last seen with her small dog.

Deputies say Bolda has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5'4" and about 120 pounds.

CCSO says Bolda is a missing person and they ask anyone with information on where she is to call 520-803-3550.

