Cochise County deputies arrest burglary suspect in Elfrida

ELFRIDA, Ariz. (KGUN) — CCSO is investigating multiple burglaries in Elfrida. They arrested a man on a parole violation warrant after deputies connected him to a burglary investigation.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a call Monday night about a suspicious armed man on a property in the 6000 block of West Keystone Road in Elfrida, north of Gleeson. The caller reported seeing what appeared to be a male subject carrying a rifle on his property around 9:43 p.m.

The property owner was not physically present at the time but was alerted by his surveillance equipment, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered forced entry into the home. They also located evidence at the scene.

Early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m., the sheriff's office received another call about a man in a Dodge truck who appeared to be stuck off the roadway near the burglary location. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the man who was still in the vehicle.

A records check revealed the man had an outstanding warrant for parole violation, and he was taken into custody. The initial investigation indicates this subject matches the description of the burglary suspect from the previous night.

The investigation is ongoing. On Wednesday, Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting by conducting searches in the immediate area to identify and recover any stolen property or other evidence.

Local residents will see an increased public safety presence as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office said many residents contacted them for more information after a social media post was made regarding the burglary, which included photos of a suspect and caused distress to others living in the area.

"The Sheriff's Office strives to educate and inform our communities of ongoing security issues and stress the need for constant situational awareness and securing your property, including homes and vehicles," the sheriff's office said. "This should be a consistent part of your personal safety protocols."

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding activity in their area is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office through SEACOM at 520-803-3550 or the office during business hours at 520-432-9500.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

