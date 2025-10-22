Cochise County Board of Supervisors host town hall on road maintenance

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is hosting a public town hall on Nov. 6 regarding county road maintenance.

The meeting will focus on county-maintained roads that are under construction.

“Road conditions and maintenance priorities are among the most common concerns we hear, especially during and after monsoon season,” said Board Chair Frank Antenori in a statement. “This town hall is structured so residents can provide road-specific input that will help the Board understand community priorities and inform next steps.”

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 1415 Melody Land Building G.

In order to speak, members of the public have to complete the special speaker request form. Click here for the form.

