Cochise County animal shelter project takes major step as Huachuca City property enters escrow

Cochise County's long-awaited effort to build its first county-operated animal shelter has reached a major milestone, with officials announcing today that a property in Huachuca City is now under escrow for the future facility.

The county said the seller has accepted a revised offer of $440,000 for the property at 450 N. Huachuca Blvd., moving the project into the next phase while county officials complete inspections, title review and other due diligence before the purchase is finalized. The escrow is expected to close on or before Aug. 1, 2026, if all conditions are met.

The announcement marks significant progress on a project that KGUN 9 first reported on last month, when the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to pursue the purchase of property for a centrally located animal shelter after years of community advocacy. That earlier report highlighted the county's plans to establish its own shelter to improve access to animal services throughout Cochise County.

County officials say the need remains clear.

According to the resolution approved by the Board of Supervisors, the county has identified the need for an additional animal shelter that is more centrally located to better serve residents and improve access to animal care services. Officials also noted that more than 8,000 people have signed petitions since 2021 urging the county to move forward with the project.

Board Chairman Frank Antenori called the escrow an encouraging development but emphasized that the purchase is not yet complete.

"This is an encouraging step toward addressing a long-recognized need in Cochise County," Antenori said. "At the same time, it is important to be clear that this is still a property acquisition process. The County will complete the appropriate inspections and review before the transaction is finalized."

The Board initially approved pursuing the property in early June. Last week, supervisors adopted an amended resolution reflecting the revised purchase price and additional terms of the transaction.

County officials said the property was appraised at approximately $482,000, making the accepted purchase price lower than the appraised value. They also said staff found no known zoning issues that would prevent the property from being used as an animal shelter and confirmed there are no delinquent property taxes on the site.

If the sale is completed, officials say the Huachuca City location would provide a more centralized animal shelter to serve communities across Cochise County. The county plans to release additional updates as the escrow and due diligence process continues.

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