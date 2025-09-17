Cochise County adds two public meetings ahead of jail district election

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is adding two more public meetings to give residents another chance to learn about the upcoming Jail District election.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station No. 3 in Sierra Vista.

Another will take place next Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Benson Community Center.

The county added the extra dates after a Benson meeting earlier this month was canceled due to severe weather, and Sierra Vista residents requested another opportunity to attend.

Voters will decide on Nov. 4 whether to approve the creation of a Jail District to address longstanding issues at the county jail, which officials say is overcrowded and in need of major repairs.

Each meeting will feature a presentation from county officials followed by a question-and-answer session. Both meetings will also stream live on the county’s Facebook page.

Voter registration closes Oct. 6, and early voting begins Oct. 8.

More information is available at cochise.az.gov.