Cochise County adds two public meetings ahead of jail district election

Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Cochise County has scheduled two additional public meetings to provide information on the upcoming Jail District election.
thumbnail_Sierra Vista Public Meeting 08202025.jpg
BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is adding two more public meetings to give residents another chance to learn about the upcoming Jail District election.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station No. 3 in Sierra Vista.

Another will take place next Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Benson Community Center.

The county added the extra dates after a Benson meeting earlier this month was canceled due to severe weather, and Sierra Vista residents requested another opportunity to attend.

Voters will decide on Nov. 4 whether to approve the creation of a Jail District to address longstanding issues at the county jail, which officials say is overcrowded and in need of major repairs.

Each meeting will feature a presentation from county officials followed by a question-and-answer session. Both meetings will also stream live on the county’s Facebook page.

Voter registration closes Oct. 6, and early voting begins Oct. 8.

More information is available at cochise.az.gov.

