Cochise College's new president focuses on expanding programs for students

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Late last year, Cochise College selected its twelfth president, James Perey, after outgoing president, J.D. Rottweiler, announced his retirement.

Perey's first day on the job was Feb. 15.

Perey was the executive vice president for academics at Cochise for two years prior to his new role. Before that, he served as the associate vice president for strategic initiatives at Yavapai College.

Perey sat down with KGUN 9, for his first interview as president. He shared his aspirations and vision for the college under his tenure as president.

Perey said one of his key objectives as president is to make sure the college remains flexible and nimble as the educational landscape changes.

He aims to continue to grow the programs at the college that benefit the workforce needs in Cochise County.

"One of the important things about community colleges, especially those that are local, is making sure that we are in lockstep of what the community needs,” Perey said.

He says as new industries come to the area, the college is prepared to help train employees. The new viticulture program, for example, shows how the college can create programs based on the needs of the community, Perey said.

“We can train the workforce right," Perey said. "We need partners, communities and others to help bring that work, bring that industry here; and then we can be a partner at the table.”

Questions remain on what new businesses will come to the area and what federal funding will continue.

“When it comes to the federal government and some of those cuts, it's a big question mark. We know that there is some talk about the Department of Education,” Perey said.

He says they haven't seen a direct impact from the federal cuts, but they are monitoring what's happening and what could be affected.

"We're just following what's happening right now, trying to assess the various things that we may have, that could be impacted,” Perey said.

One of the funding areas that could be affected is financial aid for students. Perey says concerns about financial aid shouldn't stop people from pursuing their education.

“I wouldn't worry so much that that is going to be threatened right now," he said. "I would encourage students that have the dream of pursuing higher education, whether that be at a two-year or four-year, to take that opportunity now.”

One of the potential areas of growth Perey sees is with the new commercial port of entry coming into Douglas. He sees it as an opportunity to help build the workforce.

