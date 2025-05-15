Mother, daughter graduating together through Cochise College, Friday

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise College is hosting its 60th graduation on Friday at its Douglas campus. College officials say about 400 graduates are participating.

Ximena Lizarraga De La Vega and her mother, Alba Guadalupe De La Vega will be two of the graduates walking across the stage. Ximena is receiving her associate's degree, while her mom is getting her tax preparer certification.

“I think it's fun because I don't think many people get to experience that,” Ximena said about graduating with her mom.

Ximena is getting her associate’s degree a year early, and only found out that she could about a month ago.

“I went to an advisor, and I spoke to him, and we realized that I could graduate early if I took a test," Ximena said.

She told Alba via text message.

"It was shocking at the moment," Alba said. "But then, if you realize it's like a really important moment in our lives, I don't think it happens many times. As a family, I just think it's the best feeling seeing my daughter at the same time accomplish her goals while I accomplish my goals.”

Cochise College will be handing out over 1,300 diplomas and 870 certificates.

"I just think education is the best thing that you can have in the world,” Alba said.

The graduation ceremony is Friday, starting at 7 p.m., but officials with the college say there will be an increase in traffic around the Douglas campus, located at 4190 W. Highway 80, starting at around 5 p.m.