Cochise College celebrates 60th year of educating students

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise College is celebrating 60 years of higher education in southeastern Arizona.

“We wouldn't be here without the community," said Cochise College's Executive Dean of Community Engagement, Jennifer Wantz.

More than 60 years ago, community members brought forward the idea of having a community college in Cochise County. In 1964, the Douglas campus and centers across the region welcomed students for classes.

The college is celebrating its birthday this academic year, and is inviting the community to its festivities.

“It's a birthday year," Wantz said. "We're going all the way through, and we just want to honor our history.”

The Douglas campus is the college's oldest campus, since the founders wanted the college to be located between Sierra Vista and the City of Douglas.

“We're very excited that we're celebrating 60 years of education in Cochise County," said Douglas Campus Dean, Abe Villarreal. "It's not just for Douglas, but it's 60 years of educating our entire community.”

The students on campus aren't the only ones learning through the college. Cochise's online program allows students to take classes anywhere. Community members are also invited to participate in college events and programs without having to be a student.

“We're here to educate people in the classroom, but also provide for the community in many different ways outside of the classroom,” Villarreal said.

As part of the birthday celebration, the college has an exhibit at the Douglas campus, showcasing what student life was like through old student newspapers and photos.

“The student newspapers have been sitting in the library archives for the past sixty years....it's time that we bring them out to light and we listen to the voices of the students that are in the newspaper, so they can tell their stories, share the time that they had at Cochise College,” said librarian archivist, Ashlee Gray.

The exhibit closes Thursday night, after the colleges Founders Day celebration, but copies of the newspapers can be found online.

“We wanted their voices to be heard, and it's important, because without the students, we would not have Cochise College,” Gray said. "We want them to really enjoy it, and take a walk through history, but also listen to the stories and voices of the students.”

The Founders Day events start in Sierra Vista on Thursday morning and ends in Douglas that afternoon.

“We’re indebted to the support of the community, and that's what's made the college successful,” Villarreal said.