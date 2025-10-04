Closure on Highway 80 as authorities search for a man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who allegedly fled the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near milepost 304 on Highway 80.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a man fled the scene of the crash, which was reported at 11:18 a.m.

CCSO describes him as having black hair, wearing a black shirt and no shoes.

CCSO is using its helicopter and Benson Police Department is using its drones to search the area.

Motorists should expect traffic delays as Highway 80 is closed near the incident.

