City of Sierra Vista seeks public input for new park on south side of the city

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Sierra Vista is seeking public comment on a new 28-acre park before moving forward to the design phase.

A desert landscape in the Canyon De Flores neighborhood, in southern Sierra Vista, is going to be turned into a park, tentatively named Roadrunner Park.

"I think it will be an incredible incredible diamond in our desert,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Laura Wilson.

Sierra Vista Unified School District owned most of the 28 acres of the land prior to the city acquiring it two years ago.

“There’s been a lot of eyes on this property," Wilson said. "People have been waiting for this park for a really really long time and we wanted to make sure to give people enough time and opportunity to be heard in a variety of different ways.”

Belynda Schaaf lives in the Canyon De Flores neighborhood. She says one of the reasons she purchased her home 10 years ago was because a school was slated to be built, but now she and her neighbors are excited to see a park come close by.

“Our neighbors, we’re in a group chat, and we talked about this all the time,” Schaaf said.

She says this space can help bring the neighborhood together while creating new memories.

"People are staying inside their homes and we want to bring them outside to enjoy spending that quality time together,” Schaaf said.

She says it will be nice to have a park within walking distance. Wilson says the south side of the city has developed rather quickly but doesn't have a city park.

“This is a beautiful, large space that will actually bring more than the neighborhood together,” she said.

The two concept designs, named Adventurous Play and Sky Island Vista, focus on education and gathering spaces. Wilson says the difference between the two concepts is the modernization of the parks. The Sky Island Vista is a more traditional park layout, while the adventurous play has an amphitheater and technology incorporated into the spaces.

Community members can provide feedback and thoughts on the conceptual designs via their online survey until April 2. Wilson says they feedback will be taken into consideration when they are designing the park.

There isn't a time table for completion of this project. Wilson says they still have to find funding for the project and expects the park to be completed in phases.