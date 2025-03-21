City of Bisbee needs more affordable housing options, says survey, supporting Budge's 'housing emergency'

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — In February, Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge declared a housing emergency. Now, he and the city have a set of survey results confirming the need for affordable housing.

The survey showed the median income in Bisbee is $44,000, making it nearly impossible to find affordable housing in the city.

“Cost of housing and what we can afford for the median income here is a stretch for a lot of people,” Budge said.

The study, being conducted by Points Consulting, shows what the mayor and city staff say they knew prior.

"I feel like we're very progressive and leading forward on this, and thankfully, we got this grant, which was able to get us because we really didn't have the really hard information we need to be able to address what we think, what I think we need to,” Budge said.

The group, a third away from completing the project, released a full report to City staff. In a presentation on Wednesday, Brian Points, president of Points Consulting, says re-purposing land and old homes is the cheapest way to add housing.

"It’s about creating new housing, could be more about more in the lines of what we would call adaptive reuse. So maybe it used to be a single-family, or it even used to be a downtown building, but it can be transitioned into a housing unit now,” he said.

The city is moving in that direction. Mayor and council approved new overlay zoning regulations, allowing tiny homes and casitas on properties. Some of the changes included decreasing the lot size requirements for single-family residents. The new regulations will allow homeowners to add other rental properties to their parcels.

"It's just a matter of finding the money," Budge said. "We as a city aren't going to be builders.”

He says the selling of the Hillcrest Building and a partnership with Step Up Bisbee/Naco have put the city slightly ahead, but there still isn't enough affordable properties on the market to meet the current demand.

"As far as the City of Bisbee goes, and we think local control is the best way to go," Budge said. "We think we know how to solve some of our issues we don't need to be mandated by the state.”

Points expects the full report to be finished in the next few months. He says once it's complete the data will be shared publicly and they will have town halls to share the findings with the community.

