Chiricahua Community Health Centers hopes new training center will promote growth for local workforce

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chiricahua Community Health Centers (CCHC) is building a new training center to help with healthcare workforce development in Cochise County.

“It takes a village, and this will be that village hub,” said Chief External Affairs Officer for Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Dennis Walto.

The space is located in the back of CCHC's pharmacy building in Bisbee. Walto says the vision is to create a space where healthcare professionals can hone their job skills.

"Workforce development is seen as a major challenge to many businesses throughout Cochise County, especially the health care industry,” Walto said. “Living here in Cochise County, I think we're all exposed to the fact that we are in a very critical health worker shortage area."

He says the training center will have state-of-the-art technology for video calls, and work space so staff can complete training, including first aid and CPR. Businesses and community members will have access to the room for lectures, training and meetings.

"This will be a community asset that the people of Cochise County will be able to access,” Walto said.

CCHC has owned the building since 2017, prioritizing the completion of the pharmacy first, since the Warren area of Bisbee didn't have a pharmacy before CCHC opened theirs. The renovations for the training center started before the pandemic, but delays since then mean crews are still working.

"Construction was even paused for a while when construction costs went through the roof. We were able to re-engage now that prices are a little bit better for us,” Walto said. “We're now full speed ahead in trying to get the training center up and running.”

He says the project costs over $1.5 million. CCHC is using grant money to pay for the project.

Walto says they are hopeful that the project will be completed by the end of the year.

