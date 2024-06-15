Celebrating diversity and acceptance: Bisbee Pride 2024

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 20th annual Bisbee Pride Festival kicked off on Friday, June 14 and runs through Sunday, June 16.

The festival started two decades ago with just potlucks and picnics, but it now attracts 5,000 to 6,000 people each year—which boosts the town’s tourism during one of its slower seasons.

The three-day event includes vendors, resources, performances and activities. One of the largest single events of the festival is the parade on Saturday morning, which runs down Main Street

Bisbee Pride President and CEO Ramon Garcia said, “We as a community really can come together, put differences aside and have a good time.”

While there are some attractions that require a ticket to be purchased, there is no entry fee to the festival itself.

“We’re unique in that Bisbee Pride doesn’t charge an entry fee like most other prides,” Garcia said. “It’s open and free to the public and I think that’s one of the big draws.”

It not only draws in locals, but also people from all over the world. Garcia said, “We’ve had people from as far away as Denmark and Sweden that call and buy tickets to attend.”

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

